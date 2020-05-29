Russell, Jack

Dr. Jack H. Russell, 91, passed away May 7, 2020. He died of prostate cancer at Holzer Assisted Living in Jackson, Ohio. He was a long time resident of Columbus and German Village. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ohio State University and his Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. He worked for the Ohio Department of Health as an Epidemiologist specializing in diseases transmitted from animal to man. He was President of the Ohio Public Health Association from 1970-1971. He taught at Ohio State in Veterinary Preventive Medicine. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Petrie Russell and daughter Joy Russell, his parents Hetsel and Nellie Russell, and sister Nancy Russell Rainey. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and James Taylor of Bexley; and his grandsons, Justin Griffin and wife, Lisa of Corte Madera, California, and Travis Taylor (fiancé, Joni Morris) of Denver, Colorado; and great grandsons, Oliver and Elliott Griffin. He is also survived by special nieces, Susan Haft and Sandra Forgey of Gallipolis; and nephew, Steven Petrie of Atlanta, Ga. He was a huge Buckeye fan with an amazing recall of anything you wanted to know about OSU football and a Dixieland jazz fan. His other great love was reading about any kind of history. He will be greatly missed by his family. A memorial will be held at a later date.



