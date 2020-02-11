|
Greene, Jack S.
1933 - 2020
Jack S. Greene, age 86, of New Albany, passed away February 10, 2020 at Kobacker House. Retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T. Member of Miller Memorial Methodist Church of Johnstown, Telephone Pioneers of America, Linden Lodge #637 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Aladdin Temple Shrine. U.S. Army veteran. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Thelma; children, Jackie Ann (Greg) Allen of Lima, OH, Jeffrey Green of Santa Ana, CA, Michael (Diane) Greene and Janna Baugh, all of Pickerington, Jill Kennedy of Blacklick and Craig (Lynn) Matson of New Albany; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday 4-7 p.m., where service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Cal Alexander, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House in Jack's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020