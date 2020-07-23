Meizlish, Jack S.

1949 - 2020

Jack Simon Meizlish, age 71, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 from complications of multiple myeloma after a courageous 14-year fight. He was preceded in his death by his parents Norman and Constance Meizlish. Jack was born and raised in Bexley, where his lifelong connections to the community run deep. His life was defined by close family and dear friendships, many of which started in the Bexley school system and continued until his last day. Whether on his scooter driving around the Columbus streets on July 4th, enjoying a Buckeye victory at the Horseshoe or a morning of golf, Jack knew people wherever he went and made quick friends of strangers. He was known for being kind, generous and a compassionate listener. In childhood, he developed a love of musical theater through Camp Harand in Wisconsin, where he made friends that lasted throughout adulthood. At Bexley High School, from which he graduated in 1967, his acting ability and singing voice made him the star of many shows. He passed his love of musicals to his children, and they fondly remember him reprising his role of Curly in Oklahoma in the family room. His children, who were also raised in Bexley, recall summer BBQs in friends' backyards and winters in front of a fire, which he enjoyed building at every opportunity throughout his life. Jack was a founding partner of Tru-Edge Grinding and a former owner of Buckeye Industrial Supply, where he had a long and successful career that began in 1978 and included roles as President and CEO. He was a respected and active participant in the industrial distribution industry and served as President of the national Industrial Distribution Association from 1997-98. One of Jack's core values was giving back, making service and philanthropy hallmarks of his legacy. He was a passionate social justice advocate and a strong booster of the Columbus Jewish Foundation, where he was an active board member for many years. He was proud of his enduring endowment commitments for the Jewish Community Center and other favored charities. The family sends its deepest gratitude and admiration to Dr. Don Benson and his team at the James Cancer Research Center, who provided loving care and comfort through the years. Jack's children and young grandson brought him huge joy and filled his heart. He is survived by his son, Alex Meizlish; his daughter, Marisa Hamsik, son-in-law, Nathan Hamsik, grandson, Elijah Hamsik and new grandchild due next month. His sisters and their families: Norma, Elliott, Sam and Aaron Sober; and Elaine Meizlish and Barb Radov. His aunts: Ethel Meizlish and Marci Meizlish. The family welcomes donations in his honor to the Translational Immune Therapy Cancer Research Fund via The Ohio State University online giving (fund number 314676), JewishColumbus or the International Myeloma Foundation. Private services were held July 23, 2020 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery.



