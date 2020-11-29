Shaw, Jack
1953 - 2020
Jack A. Shaw, age 67 of Upper Arlington, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Jack was born in Newark Ohio, son of the late John R. (Jack) Shaw and Evelyn Crawford. Jack graduated from Upper Arlington High School and attended The Ohio State University and University of California Berkeley. Jack worked as a librarian and retired from The Columbus Public Library. He will be missed by his siblings, William (Robin) Shaw and Alicia Freeman; his garden; and other extended family members and close friends. No public services will be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.