Thomas, Jack
1930 - 2019
Jack Thomas, age 89 of Grove City, Ohio died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Jack retired as one of the best thoroughbred race horse trainers in Ohio, winning many training titles at Beulah Park Racetrack in Grove City, Ohio. As he downsized his stable before retiring he raced primarily at his home track of Beulah Park and River Downs Racetrack in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Emma Thomas and his brother Bob. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Mary Ann who was always in the barn with him; daughter, Karen and Son Mark, both successful trainers as well; brothers, Larry (June) Thomas of Ocala, Florida; Newt (Katie) Thomas of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Betty Buzzard of Hilliard, Ohio; sister and brother in law Danny and Stephanie Hall; and many nieces and nephews who loved to watch Uncle Jack's horses race. At Jack's request there will be no visitation or funeral service with a private burial held at a later date at Obetz Cemetery in Obetz, Ohio. Arranegments are being held by Newcomer Southwest Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019