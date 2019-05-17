|
|
Weaver, Jack
1932 - 2019
Jack Lee Weaver, age 86, of Bluffton, SC, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1932, in Hartford City, IN to the late Chester and Crystal (Linder) Weaver. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and served in England during the Korean War. Survived by wife, Barbara Weaver; sons, Jack (Terry Davidson) Weaver, Jim (Cassie) Weaver, William C. Weaver; mother of his children, Ruth (Morris) Weaver; step-daughters, Stefanie (Heather) King, Wendi King; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Weaver) and Lynn Daft; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for June 15, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville, Ohio at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Honor Flight of Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019