|
|
Byrd Akers, Jackie
1930 - 2019
Constance "Jackie" Byrd Akers, age 89, of Columbus, passed away October 31, 2019. Longtime member of Christian Baptist Church. Retired from 42 years of foster care. Preceded in death by husbands; Rev. John Byrd and Rev. James Akers; son, Kerry Byrd; parents, Charles and Anna Bibbee; siblings, Orland "Woody", Gerald, and Raymond Bibbee, Harriette Taylor and Eleanor Wilhelm. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Beverly Byrd; special grandson, Jeremy (Brandee), who was raised as a son of John and Jackie Byrd; grandchildren, Jason (Lona), Jessica (Andrew), and Jennifer (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kaler, Jordana, Jack, Vonn, Cambria, and Zachary Ward; many nieces, nephews, foster children, and many friends. Family will receive friends, Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Jackie's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019