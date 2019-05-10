The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Jackie D. Manley Obituary
Manley, Jackie D.
1932 - 2019
Jackie Dale Manley, age 86, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away on May 1, 2019. He was born on September, 12, 1932 in Martinsville, IN and was a long time resident of central Ohio. There will be a gathering beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 55 Pasadena Avenue, Columbus, OH 43228 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences for his family, please visit www.ohiocremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019
