|
|
Gayness, Jackie
Jackie Gayness, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 9. Born March 29, 1940 in Richlands, Virginia. Preceded in death by parents, sister Geraldine Peasley, brother Ron Hayes, grandchild Kristina Gayness. Survived by daughters, Sharon and Sheila Gayness; brothers, Mike, Darrell and Scott Hayes; Linda Hayes, sister-in-law; grand kids, Heaven, Sierra, and Marisol. Funeral will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Tuesday, October 15. Calling hours 10am-12pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019