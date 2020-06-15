Jackie "Jack" Putterbaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Putterbaugh, Jackie "Jack"
Jackie Ray "Jack" Putterbaugh, 77, of Troy, died peacefully at his winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His wife Patty Harshbarger Putterbaugh was by his side. He was born on January 25, 1943 in Troy, Ohio to Leo and Lois (Mahan) Putterbaugh. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest son Scott E. Putterbaugh, his wife Sharon (Kagy) Putterbaugh, stepson Bryan Williams and nephew Joseph Hoffman. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harshbarger Putterbaugh; daughter, Jodi (Randall) Haueisen; son, Thomas (Annita) Putterbaugh; grandchildren, Samamtha Putterbaugh, Seth (Hannah) Putterbaugh, Dylan Vanover, Cameron and Jacob Funk, Laura, Sarah, Anna (Foree) Edgington, John Thomas, Victoria and Timmy Putterbaugh; and niece, Krista Garhart Hoffman. Jack was a member of the Elks in Troy. He served 6 years in the Air National Guard. He worked for the Columbus Dispatch where he enjoyed his many clients. After retirement he moved back to Troy where he lived on a farm with his wife Patty where he enjoyed riding horses and camping, he loved cooking and being outside. He adored his Wheaton Terrier, Bentley. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack's sense of humor will be missed immensely. A Memorial Service will be held in Troy, Ohio at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved