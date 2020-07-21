1/1
Jackie Spurlock
1939 - 2020
Spurlock, Jackie
1939 - 2020
Jackie Lee Spurlock, 80, passed away July 16, 2020 in Lebanon, Ohio. He was born September 5, 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Bradford Spurlock and Irene (Cain) Graham. Jack is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Jack was proud to have retired from the City of Columbus. He was much loved, was fun loving, and a big-hearted man, who will be sorely missed by all. Jack is survived by his loving children, Kathryn (Bryan) Skeens-Spurlock, Jack (Brenda) Spurlock, Steve (Elizabeth) Spurlock, and Stacey (April) Spurlock; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Brad (June) Spurlock, Robert (Mary Ann) Thurston, and Diane (Dave) McCane; and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his wife Geraldine Spurlock, parents Bradford Spurlock and Irene Graham, brother Glen Thurston, and much respected stepfather Johnny Graham. A memorial service for Jack will be held at a later date, please refer to kauberfraley.com for continued updates. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jack's name to the Alzheimer's Associaation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
July 21, 2020
Grew up next door to Jack and Geraldine. Loved to hear Jack singing while he was working on things in the back yard. Now we have lost all our parents but have wonderful memories to remember them by, My condolences to Sissy, Jackie, Stevie and Stacy and your families. Love, Cricket
Wanda Browning
Neighbor
