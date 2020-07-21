Spurlock, Jackie
1939 - 2020
Jackie Lee Spurlock, 80, passed away July 16, 2020 in Lebanon, Ohio. He was born September 5, 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Bradford Spurlock and Irene (Cain) Graham. Jack is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Jack was proud to have retired from the City of Columbus. He was much loved, was fun loving, and a big-hearted man, who will be sorely missed by all. Jack is survived by his loving children, Kathryn (Bryan) Skeens-Spurlock, Jack (Brenda) Spurlock, Steve (Elizabeth) Spurlock, and Stacey (April) Spurlock; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Brad (June) Spurlock, Robert (Mary Ann) Thurston, and Diane (Dave) McCane; and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his wife Geraldine Spurlock, parents Bradford Spurlock and Irene Graham, brother Glen Thurston, and much respected stepfather Johnny Graham. A memorial service for Jack will be held at a later date, please refer to kauberfraley.com
for continued updates. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jack's name to the Alzheimer's Associaation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.