Ack, Jacklyn H.
1933 - 2019
Jacklyn H. Ack, 86, died peacefully in her sleep on December 5, 2019 in Wesley Glen Health Center. She leaves two brothers, J. Laurence Hill (Charlotte) of Baltimore, MD, and Robert E. Hill (Laura) of Dublin, Ohio; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jackie was manager of the Toy Box in the former Continent for many years and received great joy from the staff and customers there. There are no services. Arrangements by Schoedinger Funeral Service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019