Borror, Jacob A.
1926 - 2020
Jacob A. Borror, 93, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jake is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Susanne Borror; his son, Jeffrey Borror; son, David Borror; son, Michael Gray; son and wife, Chad and Rebecca Gray; grandsons, Matthew and David Gray; and granddaughters, Lyndsay and Mary Gray. Jake graduated from North High School and afterwards, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was in pre-flight school to become a pilot when WWII ended. He went on to earn his BA from The Ohio State University and spent his career in flight and aviation with Rockwell International, where he retired after 38 years as a Director of Production and Operations. Jake was a 60-year member of York Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons as well as a volunteer for The Children's Dyslexia Center, among other organizations. Anyone who knew Jake knew when it came to the OSU Buckeyes, he was an avid fan and was a lifelong supporter of OSU athletics. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26 at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm, with a life celebration at 1pm. Burial to follow at Flint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. www.ohiohealth.com. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, while we have you in our hearts.
1926 - 2020
Jacob A. Borror, 93, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jake is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Susanne Borror; his son, Jeffrey Borror; son, David Borror; son, Michael Gray; son and wife, Chad and Rebecca Gray; grandsons, Matthew and David Gray; and granddaughters, Lyndsay and Mary Gray. Jake graduated from North High School and afterwards, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was in pre-flight school to become a pilot when WWII ended. He went on to earn his BA from The Ohio State University and spent his career in flight and aviation with Rockwell International, where he retired after 38 years as a Director of Production and Operations. Jake was a 60-year member of York Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons as well as a volunteer for The Children's Dyslexia Center, among other organizations. Anyone who knew Jake knew when it came to the OSU Buckeyes, he was an avid fan and was a lifelong supporter of OSU athletics. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26 at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm, with a life celebration at 1pm. Burial to follow at Flint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. www.ohiohealth.com. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, while we have you in our hearts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.