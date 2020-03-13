Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
550 Hill Rd N.,
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
550 Hill Rd N.
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Lacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Lacey


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Lacey Obituary
Lacey, Jacob
1991 - 2020
Jacob E. Lacey, age 28, of Pickerington, died tragically in a motorcycle accident on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born December 20, 1991 in Columbus and was a 2011 graduate of Pickerington North High School. He was employed at Amazon CMH2 and the Shell Station on Hill Rd N. Jacob is survived by his mother and step-father, Cynthia Lacey-Ibarra and Obed Ibarra, Pickerington; sisters and brothers, Elizabeth Lacey, Lancaster, and her children, Jordan, Laina, and Asher, Matthew (Jenn) Lacey, Reynoldsburg, and their daughters, Lillee and Charlotte, Zachary Lacey, Pataskala, Aaron Ibarra, Gabriela Ibarra, Nathaniel Ibarra, and Thomas Ibarra, all of Pickerington; grandfather, Howard Jones, Grove City; other extended family and friends, and his baby girl, Chloe. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ginna Jones, sister Racquel Ibarra, brothers Zephaniah Ibarra and Carlos Ibarra; and uncle Daniel Jones. Friends may visit 2-5 pm Sunday and one hour prior to the funeral service 11 am Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, with service conducted by the Pastor Bill Hayes. Interment follows at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/laying-jacob-to-rest?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet in Jacob's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -