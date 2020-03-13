|
|
Lacey, Jacob
1991 - 2020
Jacob E. Lacey, age 28, of Pickerington, died tragically in a motorcycle accident on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born December 20, 1991 in Columbus and was a 2011 graduate of Pickerington North High School. He was employed at Amazon CMH2 and the Shell Station on Hill Rd N. Jacob is survived by his mother and step-father, Cynthia Lacey-Ibarra and Obed Ibarra, Pickerington; sisters and brothers, Elizabeth Lacey, Lancaster, and her children, Jordan, Laina, and Asher, Matthew (Jenn) Lacey, Reynoldsburg, and their daughters, Lillee and Charlotte, Zachary Lacey, Pataskala, Aaron Ibarra, Gabriela Ibarra, Nathaniel Ibarra, and Thomas Ibarra, all of Pickerington; grandfather, Howard Jones, Grove City; other extended family and friends, and his baby girl, Chloe. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ginna Jones, sister Racquel Ibarra, brothers Zephaniah Ibarra and Carlos Ibarra; and uncle Daniel Jones. Friends may visit 2-5 pm Sunday and one hour prior to the funeral service 11 am Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, with service conducted by the Pastor Bill Hayes. Interment follows at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/laying-jacob-to-rest?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet in Jacob's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020