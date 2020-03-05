The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:45 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
20 E. Dominion Blvd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
Jacob Moos


1934 - 2020
Moos, Jacob
1934 - 2020
Glenn Jacob Moos, age 85, of Columbus, OH, died peacefully on March 3, 2020. Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Jeannine; parents, Charles and Vera Moos; sister, Thelma Mower; and brother, Robert Moos. He is survived by his children, Mark Moos, Renee Moos (Dirk Limbach), Denise (Chris) Willman, Paul (Vicki) Moos, Alicia (David) Zeyen; grandchildren, Bianca Overton, Aaric (Jess) Mutters, Alexis (Tom) McGinness, Bailey and Paige Willman, Kira Keaslov, Alex, Zoe and Joe Zeyen; great-grandchildren Ollie, Gavin and Wesley Overton and Charlotte McGinness and many more friends and family. Glenn was a graduate of Turtle Creek High School, and a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. His friendly wave and easy smile will be missed by those at Melbourne Village and the Griswold Senior Center. He had a long career in manufacturing highlighted by his work at Rockwell where he worked on the space shuttle. In addition, his grandchildren especially loved the tours at his last place of employment, the Tropical Nut and Fruit Company, where he designed and built the chocolate piping system. Despite surviving a stroke 20 years ago and being unable to speak, Glenn was always able to communicate his joy when encountering old and new friends. Visitation will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington OH, 43085, Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM, with a brief Vigil prayer at 2:45 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, OH, 43214, on Wednesday March 11 at 11:30 AM with Pastor Sean Dooley officiating. On a later date, Glenn will be laid to rest at Resurrection Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Glenn's name to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church or school. For condolences visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
