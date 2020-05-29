Jacqualin Wise
1948 - 2020
Wise, Jacqualin
1948 - 2020
Jacqualin L. Wise, 71, of Gahanna, passed away May 28, 2020. Jacqualin was born October 19, 1948 to William and Loraine (Wood) Pinkerman. She loved rescuing animals and spending time with her family. Jacqualin will be deeply missed by her son, Matthew; brother, Sam Siders; sister, Donni Harris; along with many other family and friends. Jacqualin was preceded in death by her parents, Sister Patty, step-father Samuel. There will be a private service at a later date. To read the full obituary and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
