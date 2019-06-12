|
Alvarez, Jacqueline
1933 - 2019
Jacqueline Shelton Alvarez, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home at the Wyngate Senior Community of Circleville. She was born October 18, 1933 in West Virginia to Henry Bursey Shelton and Flavia Turley Shelton. She attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, WV, where she became a Registered Nurse and worked at St. Mary's Hospital. She moved to Circleville in 1959, where her husband, Carlos Alvarez, practiced medicine and surgery for many years. Jackie was active in Child Conservation League, where she worked with the Well-Child Clinic, geranium sale, and other projects. She volunteered with the Friends of Berger Hospital and was a member of decades' standing at Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, travel, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by three children, Gloria (Dean Gulick) of Houston, Texas, Jacqueline (Sharon Stevenson) of Amherst, Massachusetts and Matthew (Eleanor Rhee) of Raleigh, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Caitlyn Alvarez Stiffler (Jonathan Stiffler), Lucia Gulick Sauramaa (Niklas Sauramaa), Sophia Alvarez Gulick, Stevenson David Alvarez, Madeleine, Elizabeth, Juliette, and Genevieve Alvarez; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Carlos, her son Carlos Edward, her sister Garnet Shelton Robinson, and her parents. Calling hours are Friday, June 14 from 4-7 p.m., and the funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15. Both will be held at Wellman Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Pickaway Hands for the Disabled, the Pickaway County Community Foundation for upkeep of Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, or the . Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019