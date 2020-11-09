Becker, Jacqueline
1948 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" Sudderth-Becker was born August 20, 1948 in Columbus, OH and departed this life on November 2, 2020. Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father Jack and Charlene and her grandparents and aunts and uncles who loved her dearly. She leaves to cherish her memory six cousins, Jessie Turner, Huntsville, TX, Juanita C. Grier, Atlanta, GA, Don (Linda) Clark, Houston, TX, Johnny (Belinda) Clark, Lithonia, GA, Carolene C. (Nehemiah, Jr) Graham, Beaumont, TX, and Brenda (Robert) Staten, Humble, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Thursday, November 12, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering maintain and proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Jackie together at a distance. Jacqueline will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43203. To attend the service remotely, and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Jackie's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
