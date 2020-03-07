|
|
Carskadon, Jacqueline
Jacqueline Ann Coady Carskadon, was born on May 11, 1934, and she passed away on March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund P. Coady and Virginia P. Coady, and her brother, Thomas P. Coady. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas W Carskadon, Jr., and their children: Thomas W. (Denise), Catherine P., and Scott C. (Molly); grandchildren Bryn, Thomas (Samantha), Connor, Kyle, Kennedy, Danny, Torin, Rowan, and Cellan, and soon-expected first great grandchild. In addition, she is survived by sisters Colleen Weisz, Molly (William) Davis, Ann (John) Mahan, and brother Tim (Sally) Coady, sister-in-law Sue Coady, numerous nieces and nephews, and her special friend Ruth Wiley. Jackie loved her family, her strong Catholic faith, and her Irish heritage. A lifelong Columbus resident, Jackie and her family traveled extensively. She was also a committed community volunteer, a member of many charitable organizations, and a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Jackie studied at St. Mary of the Springs Academy, Columbus, and St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. A private family service will be held. EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL in charge of arrangements. The family invites friends to a gathering in Jackie's memory on Wednesday, March 11, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at La Scala Restaurant, 4199 West Dublin- Granville Road, Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that friends contribute to a charity of their own choice in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020