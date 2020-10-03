Coleman, Jacqueline
1962 - 2020
Jacqueline Coleman, age 57. Sunrise November 13, 1962 and Sunset September 26, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the COLEMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com