Deming, Jacqueline
1926 - 2019
Jacqueline Faye Deming age 83 of Springfield, formerly of Columbus passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 16, 1936 in Paynesville, MN to the late Edwin R. and Virginia L. (Gruetzmacher) Schaumann Sr. In addition to her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Milton Deming; a daughter, Julie Deming; and brother, Edwin Schaumann Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Conway Deming, Sylvia (George) Niemeyer, Toni (Jim) Franklin and Edwin (Kathy) Deming; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Jonathan (Glenice) Schaumann, Marian (Gene) Tezel, Judy Yukon and Roger (Gladys) Schaumann. Jackie was the church organist for 45 years at Calvary Temple-Assembly of God Church in Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed all types of gardening but most of all, having her family around her was her greatest joy. A memorial service will take place at a later time and date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's honor to Central Ohio Spina Bifida Alliance. Expressions of sympathy can be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019