Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Jacqueline Favors


1959 - 2019
Jacqueline Favors Obituary
Favors, Jacqueline
Jacqueline D. Favors, age 60, born July 31, 1959, passed away November 16, 2019. Predeceased by parents Henry and Nettie Favors, brothers William, Robert, Larry, Edwin and Henry Marshall, and sister Gwendolyn Favors. Survived by sisters, Juanita Callender, Sheila and Marvine Marshall, Nettie (Ronald) Featherstone and Lolita Favors. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To send condolences and flowers to Jacqueline's family, visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
