Fletcher, Jacqueline "Jacky"
1941 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jacky" Fletcher, 78, passed away March 1, 2020 at Kobacker House with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Vera (Cox) Beck. Jacky is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry Fletcher; children, Steven (Heidi) Fletcher and Stephanie (Steve) Howiler; grandchildren, Kayla (TJ) Lowry, Adam (Karen Hines) Fletcher, Keith Fletcher, Krista (Jeff) Burgstaller, and Maria Fletcher; great grandchildren, Alexander Fletcher, Arabella and Addison Burgstaller; brother, Jim (Carolyn) Beck; sister, Nancy (Dwight) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jacky ran the Harrisburg Library for several years, was an avid crafter, quilter, and card player, but loved being with her family most of all. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3-5pm, with Funeral Service beginning at 5pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacky's memory to OhioHealth Foundation, Kobacker House, Floor 31, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215-9519. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
