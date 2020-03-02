Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jacky" Fletcher


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline "Jacky" Fletcher Obituary
Fletcher, Jacqueline "Jacky"
1941 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jacky" Fletcher, 78, passed away March 1, 2020 at Kobacker House with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Vera (Cox) Beck. Jacky is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry Fletcher; children, Steven (Heidi) Fletcher and Stephanie (Steve) Howiler; grandchildren, Kayla (TJ) Lowry, Adam (Karen Hines) Fletcher, Keith Fletcher, Krista (Jeff) Burgstaller, and Maria Fletcher; great grandchildren, Alexander Fletcher, Arabella and Addison Burgstaller; brother, Jim (Carolyn) Beck; sister, Nancy (Dwight) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jacky ran the Harrisburg Library for several years, was an avid crafter, quilter, and card player, but loved being with her family most of all. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3-5pm, with Funeral Service beginning at 5pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacky's memory to OhioHealth Foundation, Kobacker House, Floor 31, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215-9519. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -