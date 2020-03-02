|
|
Griffin, Jacqueline
1944 - 2020
Ms. Jacqueline Griffin "Jakki", age 75, was born September 12, 1944 in Canton, OH to Robert Brown, Sr. and Catherine Miller. She was formerly employed by Ross Lab. Jakki passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers George Brown, Thomas Brown, and Rodney Gillen Water. She is survived by her son, Timothy D. Griffin, Sr.; grandsons, Timothy D. Griffin, Jr. and William Thomas Griffin; great grandson, Timothy D. Griffin III; brothers, Robert Brown and Kevin Miller; sister, Roseanne Carmichael; several nieces, nephews, and special friends, Toya Adams, Darren Hurt, and Rebecca Rhodes. Memorial Service 2pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the chapel of Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St., where the family will receive friends from 1pm until start of service. Please visit Jacquelines tribute wall @www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020