Harloff, Jacqueline
1931 - 2020
Jacqueline Jean Harloff, 88, of Columbus was taken up by the angels on Good Friday, April 10, at 7:57 in the evening surrounded by family. She was born at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and is the only child of Omar and Amelia Couture. Jackie was baptized, confirmed and married in the Catholic Church. She graduated from Monroe high school in St. Paul and had a bad of 10 girlfriends that stayed in touch all their adult lives. Jackie met a handsome Marine, Robert John, after WWII, married and had 4 daughters. Bob's work brought them to Columbus in 1972 where they enjoyed large dinner parties of family and friends, buckeye games and travel. After 60 years of marriage Bob passed into the arms of angels and Jackie continued to love and nurture her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic who raised her children with love, understanding, generosity and compassion. Jackie is survived by her 4 loving daughters, Deb (Tom) Steele, Robin (Don) Douglas, Patty (Blair) McCreary, and Cathy Pritchett; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Father Noble will perform a private prayer service at resurrection Cemetery. Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank all of the angels at Galena Manor, and Anne, Sarah, Helen, and Tish from Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020