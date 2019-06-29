The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Jacqueline Hawkins


1928 - 2019
Jacqueline Hawkins Obituary
Hawkins, Jacqueline
1928 - 2019
Jacqueline Hawkins, a longtime resident of German Village, passed away on June 27, 2019. Jackie was born on August 22, 1928 in Warren Ohio, the daughter of Doyal and Helen (Valentine) Rodkey. She graduated from Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio and Endicott College in Beverly, MA. She was proceeded in death by her husbands William R.C. Stewart M.D. and Robert Hawkins. She is survived by her son Gregory Doyal Stewart (Christy), Grove City, Ohio; daughter Lore Sue Stewart (Bill), Venice, Florida; Tamara Reitenbach (Tim), Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Eric, Sam, and Cole Reitenbach, Rachel Kosoff (David), and Daniel Stewart (Leah), three great grandchildren, Noah and Lily Kosoff, Sienna Stewart and one sister, Joann Cody, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Jackie was a past member of the Women's Art Guild of Central Ohio, National League of American Pen Women, Central Ohio Watercolor Society and Central Ohio Rose Society. Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Tuesday, July 2nd at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 East State Street, Columbus Ohio 43215. Donations can be made in her name to the Columbus College of Art and Design. Visit www.Schoedinger.com to share condolences and donations.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019
