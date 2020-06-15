Jacqueline Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin, Jacqueline
Jacqueline Marie Fields Martin, age 75, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Retired correctional officer from the State of Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Jake and Georgia Fields, 3 brothers and one sister. Survived by husband, Raymond; children, Wilma (Scott) Reed Rhodes and Ray Martin; grandchildren, Jarrod Ray, Adam Reed, Tosha, Ryan; 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters. Friends received Wednesday 10am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where services will follow at 12pm. Burial Obetz Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved