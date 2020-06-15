Jacqueline Martin

Martin, Jacqueline
Jacqueline Marie Fields Martin, age 75, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Retired correctional officer from the State of Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Jake and Georgia Fields, 3 brothers and one sister. Survived by husband, Raymond; children, Wilma (Scott) Reed Rhodes and Ray Martin; grandchildren, Jarrod Ray, Adam Reed, Tosha, Ryan; 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters. Friends received Wednesday 10am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where services will follow at 12pm. Burial Obetz Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.