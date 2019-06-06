Home

Jacqueline McNeal


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline McNeal Obituary
McNeal, Jacqueline
1961 - 2019
Jacqueline "Jackie" Yvonne McNeal, age 57, became an angel of the Lord on June 1, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Beatrice Evangeline and Joseph Sylvester Lewis Woods, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Jeffrey McNeal; son, Marquis McNeal; daughters, Nicole and Alisa McNeal; grandchildren, Cadence, Chason, Marley Bailey and Dylon; and many family and friends. Celebration of Life 10AM Monday, June 10, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Jacqueline's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019
