Pettiford, Jacqueline
1934 - 2020
Jacqueline Arlene Pettiford, 85, of Chillicothe, formerly of Gahanna, OH, died November 11, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness. She was born December 31, 1934 in Gallipolis, OH to the late Frank and Loretta Harris Diggs. On May 3, 1953 she married George "Jack" Pettiford, who died June 6, 1996. Survivors include her children, Brett (Pam Wickliff) Pettiford of Lima, Brent (Sue) Pettiford of Gahanna, Brenda (Tom) Yurkoski of Virginia; and Belinda Hilliard of Chillicothe; her grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Grimm, Megan (Jake) Vorbroker and Laura, Katie and Brandon Pettiford, Dr. Jacqueline, Madeline and Carolyn Yurkoski, Georgia and Joseph Hilliard; her great-grandchildren, Isabel, Veronica, Taylor, Waylon, Kaden and Brennan; and a brother, Frank "Teddy" (Charlene) Diggs. She was preceded in death by sisters Patricia "Patsy" Dalton and Frances Shelby. Mrs. Pettiford was a Unit Clerk at St. Anthony Hospital in Columbus, and a Teacher's Aid with the Chillicothe City School System. She was a faithful Christian, former member of St. Philip Lutheran Church in Columbus and a current member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chillicothe. Jackie was a wonderful lady who loved to laugh, tell stories and enjoy life. She was a very creative person who liked making and doing things for others, spending time with her family and playing cards. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Graveside services will be held 12pm Saturday at Grandview Cemetery. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
- Team Jackie at www.alz.org/centralohio
. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.