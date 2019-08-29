|
|
Winemiller, Jacqueline R.
1954 - 2019
Calling hours for Jacqueline R. Winemiller, 64 of Utica, will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019, 3-5 pm, at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. Jackie passed away August 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 31, 1954, in Germany to the late Melvin L. and Shirley L. (Schwarz) Workman. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed bowling. Jackie is survived by her children, Carrie Winemiller, Holly (Eric) Unger, Stacye (Trevor) Nelson, and Jonathan Winemiller; grandchildren, Tavien Schwendeman, Jocelyn and Macy Nelson, Cameron, Chase and Jameson Unger and foster grandbabies; great-grandchildren, Lynal and Emerson; sisters, Patricia (Chuck) Kwasniewski, Elizabeth (John) Lancaster, Mary Udell; many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Lester Adam "Jody" Winemiller, III. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or Big Brothers Big Sisters. To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019