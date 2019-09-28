|
Rhodes (Fry), Jacqueline
1928 - 2019
Jacqueline Ruth (nee Fry) Rhodes, 91 years old, peacefully Promoted to Glory surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019. Life–long member of The Salvation Army Pontiac Corps and member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church. Jackie accepted Jesus as her personal Savior at the age of 17 and lived her life to be pleasing to God. She married the love of her life, Herbert Rhodes, on December 13, 1946 and they were married for 57 ½ years until his passing in 2004. She is also preceded in death by her son Michael Rhodes, parents Roy and Ella Fry, and sister Millie Hogue. Survived by loving children, Roy Rhodes, Carolyn (Paul) Helman and Janet (Scott) Koblens; 14 grandchildren, Lynda (Joe) Harrison, Kim (Chris) Bond, Christa Rhodes, RJ (Stephanie) Rhodes, Sam Miller, Michael (Lorien) Utt, Starla Thomas, Josh Rhodes, Brandon, Beth and Tyler Koblens, Matt (Emily), Jordan and Kyle Koblens; 17 great-grandchildren, Grant, Genaro, Giovano, Cody, Bailey, Jackson, Haeli, Roman, Raegan, Heather, Hannah, Alexis, Madison, Emily, Seth, Ethan and Mackenzie; sisters, Lou Ann (Paul) Uhrig, Bernie Stiltner, Jean (John) Ankrum, Bea Root, Sue (John) Adkins and Jody Hiell; special friend, Brenda Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews. Jackie worked as a secretary at The Salvation Army for Captain H. K. Muck and Captain Norman Zanders, was PTA President at Linden Elementary 1968-69, Secretary for 5 years in The Salvation Army Home League and Auxiliary President for Boy Scout Troop 76. Her greatest accomplishments were her faith and being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved unconditionally and was the family's moral compass. Family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Pastor Larry McNutt officiating. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery to follow in procession. In lieu of flowers, Jackie requested donations to The Salvation Army or OhioHealth Hospice at OhioHealth.com/Foundation. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
