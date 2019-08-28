|
|
Hallam, Jacqueline S.
1934 - 2019
Jacqueline Suzanne "Sue" Hallam peacefully passed away at home on August 27, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur C. (Bill) Hallam Jr. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth, Brian (Anita), Stephen (Renata), Jeffrey, Susan, and Julie (Mark); 12 grandchildren, Michael, Cassandra, Carlina, Zoe, Mitchell, Hannah, Alex, Tyler, Sophia, Nathan, Micala, Natalie; and 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Emma Lou Van Atta. Mom devoted her life to helping others both personally and professionally. She played an active role in St. Elizabeth Parish since its founding in 1967 as a member of the choir, liturgy committee, and wedding coordinator. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and loved animals including her own "livestock." She will be greatly missed by all who know and loved her. Friends may call Friday 4-7pm at ST ELIZABETH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to send email condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019