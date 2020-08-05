Sager, Jacqueline
Funeral services, celebrating the life of Jacqueline Anne Porter Sager, 82, of Pataskala, will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the chapel of the Tri-Village Christian Church with Pastor Paul Snoddy as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Jackie died early Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born in Columbus, Ohio of September 2, 1937, the daughter of the late John and Jeanne (Bentz) Porter. She grew up in Grove City, and was a graduate of Grove City H.S., class of 1955. A lifelong homemaker, she was a member of Impact City Church (Formerly Kirkersville Baptist Church). She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving family: son, Brad (Monnie) Sager; daughter, Lori (Tim) Shortridge; grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Snyder, Kelsie (Kevin) Nickolas, Kayla Shortridge, Elijah, Jackson and Bo Sager; her sisters, Carol (Gary) Sunderman and Cheryl Pinciotti; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Gene Sager and Chuck Wood. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Jackie and her family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com
to leave a message of comfort or concern for the family. Due to COVID 19, Masks MUST be worn within the church and social distancing be practiced.