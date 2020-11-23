1/
Jacqueline Sweeney
Sweeney, Jacqueline
Jacqueline M. Sweeney, age 80, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Attended St. Mary Grade School and High School. Retired from Columbus Public Schools. Preceded in death by sister Barbara (Don) Smith. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, James; children, Tim (Becky), James D., Lisha (Tom) Byrnes, John, Sean, Todd (Becky) and Megan (Frank) Hall; grandchildren, Timothy, Zach, Katelyn, Brad, Makenzie, Lauren, Kayla, Frank, Keeley, Lillia, Clara; great grandchildren, Hanna H. and Brody; siblings, Charles (Sue) Grinstead, Linda (Michael) Yandrich and Cathy (Ronnie) Foster; nieces and nephews. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. Due to current health conditions, there will be no visitations or service. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
