Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Jacqueline Weiner

Jacqueline Weiner Obituary
Weiner, Jacqueline
1932 - 2019
Jacqueline (Raike) Weiner, age 86, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Charles Weiner, son Craig A. Weiner, daughter and son-in-law Karen and John Rein, parents Charles Raike and Shirley VonRuess. Survived by children, Steve (Kady) Weiner, Jo (Chuck) Sands, Bob Weiner (Peg Mallory). Chuck (Ruth) Weiner, Jim (Tina) Weiner, Rose (Eric) Knadler; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Morris, Rose Spangler, Libby Johnson; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February, 27, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Fr. Vince Nguyen officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign and view Jacqueline's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
