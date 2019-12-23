The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline White


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jacqueline White Obituary
White, Jacqueline
1953 - 2019
Jacqueline White, age 66, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Darrell and Marjorie Hall. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Aaron (Deanna Paulsen) White, Diane (Chris) Moscato; grandson, Ethan Moscato; brother, Michael (Sandi) Hall; nephews, Scott (Christina) Hall, Glenn Hall; great nephews, Sean and Zach Hall; many dear friends, and the other half of the "Elton Ladies" duo, Carol Morrison. She attended First Church (formerly First Baptist Church) of West Jefferson and was a part of several Bible studies. She worked for Arbors West for 22 years as an LPN. A visitation will be held for Jacqueline on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where service will be held at 12noon with Pastor Darrel Schick officiating. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association in Jackie's memory at https://bit.ly/2EJKyms
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now