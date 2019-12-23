|
White, Jacqueline
1953 - 2019
Jacqueline White, age 66, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Darrell and Marjorie Hall. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Aaron (Deanna Paulsen) White, Diane (Chris) Moscato; grandson, Ethan Moscato; brother, Michael (Sandi) Hall; nephews, Scott (Christina) Hall, Glenn Hall; great nephews, Sean and Zach Hall; many dear friends, and the other half of the "Elton Ladies" duo, Carol Morrison. She attended First Church (formerly First Baptist Church) of West Jefferson and was a part of several Bible studies. She worked for Arbors West for 22 years as an LPN. A visitation will be held for Jacqueline on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where service will be held at 12noon with Pastor Darrel Schick officiating. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association in Jackie's memory at https://bit.ly/2EJKyms
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020