Jacquelyn Bradley, age 73. Sunrise August 16, 1946 and Sunset August 17, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Monday, August 26, 2019 at Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BRADLEY/LASH Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
