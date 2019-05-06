|
Cordle, Jacquelyn "Jackie"
Jacquelyn Lee Cordle, age 85, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. Jackie was born November 11, 1933 to the late John and Ester (Shimp) Wallace in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her son, Paul (Diana) Cordle; daughter, Shelly Speakman; grandchildren, Adam (Brent Talbot) Cordle, Jesy Cordle, Stacie (Kevin) Cordle Wilkens, David Cordle, Kyle (Beth), Katelyn, Leo, and Chloe Speakman; great-grandchildren, Meira Wilkens, Hunter, Luke Speakman, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her daughter Diane Cordle, son Randy Cordle, grandson TJ Cordle, sister and two brothers. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 1-2 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME in Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow with Pastor Robert Linder officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019