|
|
Jones, Jacquelyn
1958 - 2019
Jacquelyn K. Jones, 61, of Columbus, passed away September 3, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born January 23, 1958 to Jack Bartley and Carole Shockley in Columbus. She married James S. Jones on October 19, 1979. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. Jacquelyn is survived by her mother, Carole Shockley; sons, Joshua (Emily) Jones and Justin (Emily) Jones; grandchildren, Emma, Aidan, Riley, and Brody; sisters, Tammy Mills and Amy (Steve) Boggs; sister-in-law, Judy (Butch) Feazel; and her dog, Grizzly. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years James S. Jones. A visitation for Jacquelyn will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-3pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington with a funeral service to follow at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the in her memory. Condolences can be made at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019