Koehler, Jacquelyn "Jackie"
1953 - 2019
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Koehler, age 65, of Canal Winchester, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Altercare of Canal Winchester where she has resided the past ten years. She was born December 6, 1953 in Columbus, the daughter of Dick and Evelyn (Davis) Lonas. Jackie was a 1971 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School. She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Aimee and Mike Long; her mother, Evelyn Lonas; brother, Craig (Terry) Lonas; niece, Kristi Ogier; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Dick Lonas. Jackie was a longtime member of Asbury South United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bingo and shopping online. Despite her 45 year battle with MS, she always had a smile on her face. She was an avid supporter of The Ohio State Buckeyes and loved watching golf. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232, where family will receive friends after 12:00 noon Saturday. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Jackie's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019