Farrow, Jacquelyn M. (Reed) "Jackie"
1927 - 2019
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Farrow, age 91, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side after a short illness. She was born on October 30, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio to Nellie Ranck Reed and Vernon H. Reed. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Farrow and beloved dog "Baxter". Jackie graduated from West High School in 1945. Her career entailed being a buyer of women's sportswear at Morehouse Martens Fashion; being a bridal consultant for The Bridal Shop and she was President of Farrow's Inc. Drapery and Shade. Jackie was very active in her children's lives. She was a Girl Scout leader and on the council of Jobs Daughters Bethel #57 for many years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Ladies Oriental Shrine, Helvetia Beneficial Society, 9473 Reynoldsburg Auxiliary, Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and volunteered at Mount Carmel East Hospital for 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sending uplifting cards to friends and family, helping others, volunteering and being with her family. Those surviving who will cherish her memory include her daughters, Darcel (Doug) Theiss, Tamara (Dale) Alexander and Victoria (Bob) Baptist; grandsons, Brad (Mallory) Theiss, KC (Raina) Theiss, and Ben (Amy) Baptist; and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Bill (Carolyn) Goodin, Viola (Frank) Maus, Greg (Sherry) Goodin, Patty (Ray) Steinher, Linda (Ken) Buken, Judy (Bob) Ferguson. Her wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-6pm at Post 9473, 1420 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in her memory please donate to a . Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019