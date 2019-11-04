The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
1088 Thomas Lane
Jacquelyn McVey


1929 - 2019
Jacquelyn McVey Obituary
McVey, Jacquelyn
1929 - 2019
Jacquelyn G. McVey (nee Stephens), age 90, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To view Jacquelyn's full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
