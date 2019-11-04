|
|
McVey, Jacquelyn
1929 - 2019
Jacquelyn G. McVey (nee Stephens), age 90, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To view Jacquelyn's full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019