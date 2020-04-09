|
Wright, Jacquelyn
1930 - 2020
John Sharp Wright, 91, of Worthington, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (See previously published full obituary at www.schoedinger.com). Jacquelyn (Jacque) Montee Wright of Worthington, died one month later on Saturday, April 4, 2020. They had been married for 69 years and the family takes great comfort that they are together again, for all eternity. Jacque was preceded in death by her parents Laura and Hurst Montee, her sister June, and her infant daughter Laura. Jacque's love will live on through her family, daughters, Debbie Bender, Linda (Jeff) Barber, Diane (Scott) Simcox; grandchildren, Laura (Derek) Purvis, Chelsea Simcox, Danielle Bender, Samantha (Dan) Stanley and Hannah (fiancé, John Birkmeier) Simcox; great-grandchildren, Guinevere and Thaddeus Purvis, and Teagan (Simcox) Goebel. Jacque grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She attended Greenbrier College, Lewisburg, WV and met a handsome young man who was attending Greenbrier Military Academy. They married in 1951 and lived in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. After having their 3 daughters, John and Jacque moved to Worthington, Ohio where they raised their family. Jacque was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain. Gardening was a passion and her home often had fresh cut roses. She liked watching professional sports and listening to the Detroit Lions on the radio. She loved reading and playing cards. She volunteered at Riverside Hospital and helped raise money for the Columbus Museum of Art through Beaux Arts. She belonged to the Worthington Women's Club, Muirfield Garden Club, Franklin Garden Club and was a longtime member of Worthington Presbyterian Church. Jacque planned annual family vacations and after her girls left home, she and John took many trips to Europe. She was a strong, supportive woman who loved her family with all her heart, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the pastoral staff of Worthington Presbyterian Church, for their visits and support. To the staff of Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice, the family is eternally grateful for the love, respect and care you gave both of our parents. And to all our dear friends, we thank you for your outpouring of love. The family invites those who wish to celebrate John's and Jacque's lives, to a service on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1pm, in the Sanctuary of Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Visitation with the family shall follow immediately after, in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Worthington Presbyterian Church, or to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, PO Box 182883, Columbus, Ohio 43218-2883. (Please note that John's service was originally scheduled for April 17th, but as with most everything in our lives these days, that date has been rescheduled.) Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020