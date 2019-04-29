|
|
Ware, Jacquline
1967 - 2019
Jacquline Noreen Ware, age 52. Sunrise January 5, 1967 and Sunset April 27, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1783 East 23rd Street, 43219. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WARE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019