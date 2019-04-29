Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquline Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquline Ware


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquline Ware Obituary
Ware, Jacquline
1967 - 2019
Jacquline Noreen Ware, age 52. Sunrise January 5, 1967 and Sunset April 27, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1783 East 23rd Street, 43219. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WARE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now