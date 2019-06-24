|
Potter, Jake R.
1934 - 2019
Jake R. Potter, age 85, of Canal Winchester, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Kobacker House. He was an Army Veteran, served in the 10th Infantry Mountain Division in Bamberg Germany from June 1957 – June 1959. Graduate of South High School, January Class of 1953. Preceded in death by wife Gloria Potter, son Karl Potter, daughter Konni Potter, parents Joseph and Catherine Potter, brother James Potter. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Danny Whittier; son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Sibyl Potter; the joy of his life, the sparkle in his eye, grandson, Jacob Allen Whittier; grandsons, Joseph Potter, and Jeff Potter. Thank you to the wonderful neighbors and his four-legged friend Prince, who took wonderful care of him and made him smile every day. Family will receive friends, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-5:30 pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. A private family burial will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery. Thank you for the wonderful care of Jake at the Kraner Heart Center and at the Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Kobacker House online or to the Grant Heart Center. To sign and view Jake online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 25 to June 27, 2019