Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
1993 - 2019
Jamel Glass-Williams Obituary
Glass-Williams, Jamel
1993 - 2019
Jamel D. Glass-Williams, age 25. Sunrise July 10, 1993 and Sunset February 11, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral Service 11am Friday, March 1, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to the GLASS-WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
