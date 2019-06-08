|
Arnett, James A.
1938 - 2019
James Anthony Arnett, age 80, of Columbus Ohio passed away on June 5th, 2019. James was a graduate of Westerville High School, class of 1956, and Otterbein University, earning a degree in math and physics in 1961. He also earned a Ph.D. in Psychology in 1984 from The Ohio State University, where he worked as a professor and psychologist until he retired in 2001. He was a true Renaissance man. He was a musician, artist, scholar, and never stopped learning. James was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth (Hoon) Arnett. Survived by daughters Joanne, Barbara (David Humphreys), and Sarah; grandchildren Elisse, Stephen, and Sophie; brother Robert Arnett; sisters Margaret (Lynn) Forster, and Mary Joan (Ken Hares) Arnett; brother-in-law Edward (Cheryl) Hoon, and nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Joseph Cathedral, 212 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m., Rev. Fr. Cyrus Haddad, celebrant. A reception in his honor will follow at the Columbus Athenaeum, 32 North 4th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Division of Rehabilitation Psychology of The Ohio State University, or the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Joseph Cathedral in Columbus Ohio. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 9 to June 10, 2019