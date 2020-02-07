|
Baker, James A.
1936 - 2020
James A. Baker, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020 after a long illness. James was born on July 22, 1936 in Gosnell, Arkansas to Arlin and Eva (Scott) Baker. Jim proudly served our country during the Korean War in the US Army. He retired from Yellow Freight and previously worked for ABF and Gordon Freight. He would be recognized for his handle "Shaken Bake". Jim loved golfing, hunting, fishing, The Ohio State Buckeye's (OH-IO), New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara West Baker, daughter Sharon Baker Guenther, brothers Bill, Owen and Bobby, grandparents Helen Heal West and Arthur West. Survived by his daughter, Susan (Quin) Mills; granddaughters, Jennifer (John) Bennett and Stephanie Guenther (Anthony Wayman); sister, Barbara Teale; brother, Eddie (Shirley) Baker; sister-in-law, Diane "Sue" Kennedy; niece, Karen Kennedy Carr; "Sons", Steven (Masa) West and David (Dreama) West; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends including Shades Portside, Ann & Tony's and Ding Ho. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Friends Worship Center, 3030 Clime Road, Columbus, Ohio 43223 with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church Friends Worship Center. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory or extend condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020