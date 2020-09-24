1/
James A. Durbin
1933 - 2020
Durbin, James A.
James Anthony Durbin, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his wife by his side. Jim was born on January 19, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Rosary High School and Franklin University and served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955. He proudly worked for forty years with Ohio Bell and Ameritech Telephone Companies. He served as a committee member to the Local Communication Workers of America and attended the historic March on Washington when MLK Jr. delivered the "I Have a Dream" speech. He served on the board of the Corpus Christi Credit Union and was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels in his retirement. Jim was an avid golfer playing every Sunday for many years and enjoyed attending Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Golf Tournament. He was preceded in death by his parents Agnes (Kessler) and Eustacius Durbin. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; daughters, Mary Iacoboni, Carol Durbin, Teresa Durbin-Ames (Larry); grandchildren, Megan Trinh (Thai), Maureen Iacoboni, Grant and Zac Ames; great-granddaughters, Allie and Kylie; siblings, Jane Sotak and Robert Durbin; sister-in-law, Mary Jo McIntosh (Pete); and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 10-11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave., where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Covid protocol will involve wearing masks and social distancing. Graveside Service to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Meals-on-Wheels/LifeCare Alliance, https://www.lifecarealliance.org/donate/ways-to-give/. Arrangements by the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
