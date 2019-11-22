Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
James A. "Jamie" Frye


1966 - 2019
James A. "Jamie" Frye Obituary
Frye, James "Jamie" A.
1966 - 2019
James "Jamie" Arnold Frye, 53, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 in Columbus as a result of an auto accident. He was born on May 30, 1966 to James Doliver and Evelyn Kay (Justice) Frye in Columbus, OH. Jamie was a 1984 graduate of Westerville North High School and owned JTM Contracting. He loved motorcycles, enjoyed his Blue Jackets season tickets and was a commissioner for Fantasy Football. Jamie is preceded in death by his father James Doliver Frye. He is survived by mother, Kay (Teddy) Melvin of Ashville; brother, James Douglas Frye of Westerville; daughter, Tiffany Kay Nicole Frye of Columbus; stepchildren, Michael O'Bryan of Oak Harber and James Patrick (Becca) O'Bryan of Oak Harber; niece and nephew, Samantha Robinson and Shawn O'Bryan; numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10am-12noon on Tues., Nov. 26 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Funeral Service at 12Noon. Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery in Commercial Point, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
